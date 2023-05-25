At least 1 dead in crash involving dump truck in northern Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fatal crash happened Thursday afternoon in northern Wake County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on northbound Louisburg Road near the Forestville Road intersection.

Chopper 11 flew over the crash site and saw a dump truck and a small white vehicle off the side of the road.

It appears that the dump truck crashed into the side of the white vehicle.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died in the crash.

Northbound lanes of Louisburg Road is closed to traffic at this time.