2 killed in head-on crash on I-87 in Wendell

2 killed in head-on crash on I-87 in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two women were killed in an early morning crash on I-87 in Wendell on Friday.

The crash shut down traffic on I-87 south, also known as US-64, near the Wendell Falls Parkway exit for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, one car was going the wrong way when the two collided head-on.
All lanes have since reopened and traffic is moving normally.

ABC11 is working to learn what led up to the crash.
