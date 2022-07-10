1 person dead, 3 injured in fatal crash on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a fatal crash on I-40 near Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard Sunday afternoon.According to police, the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord, Tanner Brace, was traveling westbound on I-40 when he ran into the back of a 2019 Honda Civic causing it to hit a tractor-trailer before hitting a concrete barrier. Brace was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.A teen inside the Honda Civic was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Two other passengers were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The driver of the tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries.Traffic on I-40 West was down to one lane near Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard for several hours after the crash.Police say the crash remains under investigation at this time.Anyone who may have information on this crash, is asked to contact Investigator J. Colquitt at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.