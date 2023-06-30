58-year-old woman falls to her death at Smithfield Grain plant in Wilson

An employee at Smithfield Grain fell 70 feet to her death on Friday.

Wilson Police Department said the deadly fall happened at the grain plant located on US 301 South in Wilson.

First responders arrived on the scene around 8:20 a.m. Friday where they found 58-year-old Annie Morris Wilbert dead at the scene.

Although the investigation is still active, Wilson police officers said in a news release the incident is being investigated as an accident.

They are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.

Other Stories

Son of Hillsborough Home Depot worker killed wants crackdown on theft, he tells 'Nightline'

Construction worker dies in huge building fire in Charlotte, family says

UPS to install air conditioning in all delivery vans