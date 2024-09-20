Wawa celebrate the openings of 2 new locations in Wilson

The new stores are just the first of at least 90 stores to open in the next decade.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Popular convenience store chain Wawa has opened two new stores in our area.

One is located on Ward Boulevard and the other is on Raleigh Road Parkway West. There was a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the openings.

Wawa first made its entry into the Tar Heel state earlier this year on the Outer Banks.

The new stores are just the first of at least 90 stores, Wawa said, it plans to open in North Carolina over the next decade, including in Johnston County.

