Roxboro wife and mom is city's first homicide of the year, gunman on the loose

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Murray Jeffress was at work in Durham when he found out his wife was shot and killed as she slept. When he saw eight missed calls from neighbors and family members, he knew something was wrong."My wife's aunt called and said something is going on at your home. She didn't know. That's when I called my neighbor. He said, 'Murray, it ain't good. Somebody shot up your house,'" Jeffress said.Overnight, Roxboro police were called to the 1300 block of Graham Street where numerous shell cases were found. They identified the victim as Angela Jeffress, 56, who was asleep. Her teenaged son was in the home at the time. Bullet holes in the front of the home serve as a painful reminder."But since you can't bring nobody back from the dead, I guess I'll have to live my life the way she'd want me to by being an inspiration to everybody else," said Jeffress.Police say this is the first homicide of the year in Roxboro. They said Angela was an innocent victim who was not the intended target. She was well-known in the community by family, friends and colleagues.According to her husband, she was slated to retire from the GKN Automotive plant after 28 years of service."I just want justice to be served," he saidRoxboro Police Chief David Hess released this statement:"These senseless acts of violence in our community must stop. The community is tired of seeing the pain families endure from gun violence."