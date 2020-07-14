City leaders make push for water safety after 1-year-old drowns at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1-year-old drowned Sunday in Fayetteville, sparking a push for water safety from city leaders.Fayetteville Fire Department said it actually responded to three separate drowning incidents on July 12.Two of the incidents involved 1-year-olds; the third incident involved a 17-year-old.All three incidents happened at residential locations. Investigators said one of the 1-year-olds and the 17-year-old were saved, but the other 1-year-old did not survive.With all Fayetteville public pools and splash pads closed this summer due to COVID-19, city leaders acknowledge that more people may be inclined to use private pools and other bodies of water. They released the following warning: