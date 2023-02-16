WATCH LIVE

Fayetteville's Dogwood Festival announces musical acts for 2023

Thursday, February 16, 2023 1:24AM
The countdown begins for the 2023 Fayetteville Dogwood Festival.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival is still more than two months away, but the countdown began Wednesday when organizers announced the acts that will perform in Festival Park.

Musicians including Ashland Craft, David Nail, Lit and Buckcherry will be performing. Attendees can also expect attractions like the Airborn Aerials, a Boom & Bloom Fireworks show, an automobile show, a children's zone and a Cork & Fork food and wine event.

Sarahgrace Mitchell, the executive director of Dogwood, said she thinks this year's experience will be unlike any other with more energy and vibrancy than in years past. She said it's important that people get to come out and enjoy the event after weathering the stress and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is more than 40 years old, and Mitchell said it's a major part of Fayetteville's character as a city.

"The purpose and the spirit of Dogwood is to engage with the community and hold a free event for the public to attend," Mitchell said. "(P)eople come from all over the United States in fact, to see the Dogwood Festival, not just the community. So, it really comes down to showcasing our community and how great Fayetteville is."

This year's festival will take place from April 27-30. For more information visit here.

