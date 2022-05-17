White van found after attempted abduction in Fayetteville

EMBED <>More Videos

White van sought after attempted abduction in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man driving a white van reportedly tried to abduct a boy in Fayetteville on Monday.

Fayetteville Police Department said it happened just before 7 p.m. in a residential area in the Jack Britt neighborhood.

Neighbors said they saw a white Ford van with NC license plate PJZ-9698 in the area. Fayetteville public safety cameras also confirmed that same van was in the area at the time of the attempted abduction.

On Tuesday afternoon Fayetteville Police Department said it had tracked down the van in question and the van's owner was cooperating with the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecrimechild abductionattempted abduction
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY teen found dead in SC after 13 years; Sex offender charged
NC Primary Election: What to know before you vote
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
NC Board of Elections provides update on primary election day
Durham voters turnout on Primary Election day
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Congress dives into UFOs, but no signs of extraterrestrials
Show More
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Suspect in Fayetteville townhome double homicide dies
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns victims
Inmate caught after escaping Orange County prison in Hillsborough
Raleigh Fire, Police warn of looming problems without major pay raises
More TOP STORIES News