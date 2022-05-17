White van found after attempted abduction in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man driving a white van reportedly tried to abduct a boy in Fayetteville on Monday.Fayetteville Police Department said it happened just before 7 p.m. in a residential area in the Jack Britt neighborhood.Neighbors said they saw a white Ford van with NC license plate PJZ-9698 in the area. Fayetteville public safety cameras also confirmed that same van was in the area at the time of the attempted abduction.On Tuesday afternoon Fayetteville Police Department said it had tracked down the van in question and the van's owner was cooperating with the investigation.