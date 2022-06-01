Shooting after disturbance at Fayetteville hookah lounge leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured after a disturbance at a business.
The incident happened Monday just before 2:15 a.m. at the Airborne Hookah Lounge on the 5000 block of Raeford Road.
Officers arrived and found a woman with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. While investigating, police were told of two other people who had been shot as a result of the fight at the lounge.
Police found one person shot in a car on Raeford Road and another gunshot victim at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Antwain Maurice Hoskins, 22, of Fayetteville, died at the hospital from his injuries.
One victim remains in the hospital and the other has been treated at the hospital and released.
Their identities are being withheld pending the investigation.
The Homicide Unit asks that any witness or anyone with photographs or videos from the scene to please contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.
