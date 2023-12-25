Man, woman killed in Fayetteville crash after driver runs red light and hits them: Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning crash.

FPD said the accident happened just before 11:00 a.m. in the area of Hope Mills Road and Glensford Drive.

Officers said two people inside a Toyota Corolla were killed when the driver of a Chrysler 300 ran a red light and hit their car.

The two killed have been identified as 47-year-old Jada Fields and 46-year-old Patricia Fields.

Police didn't say if the driver who is accused of running the red light is facing any charges.

The accident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Officer J. Smith at 910-987-4510 or submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477.