Fayetteville police: Federal grant helped solve 1997 sex assault cold case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said an arrest made in a 1997 sexual assault cold case was helped in part by a federal grant that was awarded to the city in 2015.

Police arrested and charged 55-year-old Linford Deamoris Moore in connection with the 26-year-old sexual assault case.

He was arrested in Hope Mills in connection with the crime that happened in October of 1997.

Police said the victim was asleep in her house, but was awoken when a flashlight was shined in her face. Moore is accused of then placing a bag over her head and sexually assaulting her.

Moore was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and felony breaking and entering.