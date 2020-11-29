Woman, 15-year-old girl killed when car strikes Fayetteville bridge support, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said two people have died following an overnight crash on Ramsey Street near Cumberland Street.Officials said it happened just before 5 a.m. when a vehicle struck a bridge support at the train overpass.The driver, 54-year-old Maggie Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.Ramsey Street was closed from Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway to Cumberland Street as the FPD traffic unit investigated.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.