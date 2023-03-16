Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash that closed a stretch of Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.

Police said the motorcycle was in the 5400 block of Yadkin Road about 7:35 p.m. when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The operator was found in the roadway and taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

His identification is being withheld until family members are notified.

All lanes of Yadkin Road were closed Wednesday night from Santa Fe Drive to Brookfield Road while police clear the scene.

FPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.