Fayetteville pedestrian seriously injured in crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday after being struck by a car.The crash happened just before 11:15 a.m. near Ramsey Street and Facility Drive.Police said a 76-year-old driver of a 2000 Mercury sedan struck Jerry T. McDonald, 72, of Fayetteville. McDonald was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.All lanes of travel on Ramsey Street have been reopened.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.Police have not yet said whether any charges will be filed.Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 818-1872 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).