Traffic

Fayetteville pedestrian seriously injured in crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville pedestrian seriously injured in crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday after being struck by a car.

The crash happened just before 11:15 a.m. near Ramsey Street and Facility Drive.

Police said a 76-year-old driver of a 2000 Mercury sedan struck Jerry T. McDonald, 72, of Fayetteville. McDonald was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of travel on Ramsey Street have been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police have not yet said whether any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 818-1872 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfayettevillecar crashpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News