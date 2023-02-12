Car crashes into Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, catches fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after crashing into a Fayetteville Museum Saturday night.

Fayetteville police were called to the 100 block of Bragg Boulevard near Walter Street for a vehicle accident.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle left the road and hit the Special Operations Museum. Police said Arnetha Thompson Johnson,69, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bragg Boulevard has reopened all lanes.

There are no more details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.