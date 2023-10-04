The crash happened on Tuesday at 7:09 p.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale Road at Rim Road.

Woman killed, man in serious condition from Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed during a crash in Fayetteville that also left another driver in serious condition.

The crash happened on Tuesday at 7:09 p.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale Road at Rim Road.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2018 Acura driven by 39-year-old Janeen Smith was going north on Rim Road when a 2015 Jeep Cherokee that was driven by Nathan Kellon II ran a red light and hit Smith's car that also had two children inside.

Smith was taken to a hospital where she later died. The two children in the car were also taken to the hospital but are stable.

Kellon II is in serious condition at a local hospital.

No charges have been filed in this case as of now.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477.