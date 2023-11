On Tuesday at 11:50 p.m., Fayetteville police arrived at Broadmore Drive on reports of gunshots.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead from a shooting that took place in Fayetteville.

On Tuesday at 11:50 p.m., Fayetteville police arrived at Broadmore Drive on reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

His identity will not be released until his family is notified.

SEE ALSO: Holiday travel at Raleigh-Durham International Airport marred by delays, long lines

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141.