Girlfriend charged in Fayetteville man's shooting death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend has been charged in his death.

Fayetteville Police said Wednesday that Amanda Deloris Kelly, 30, and her boyfriend, Derek Samuel Spell, 34, began to struggle after a "handgun was obtained" and Spell was shot once in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive.

Kelly was charged with involuntary manslaughter and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.