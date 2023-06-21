Fayetteville small-engine repair business total loss after fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A commercial building was destroyed by a fire on Tuesday evening in Fayetteville.

Fire crews responded about 5:45 p.m. to 4800 Bragg Boulevard for a call about a commercial structure fire.

The building housed Jones Small Engine Repair. Flames and smoke were visible on the outside of the building as firefighters arrived.

As fire crews worked to put out the flames, the roof collapsed into the structure.

No injuries were reported.

An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene said the fire is being ruled accidental as workers were working on equipment and sparks came into contact with flammables and sparked the fire.

Most of the fire was contained to the shop area and the roof. The office portion of the building sustained water damage and the ceilings collapsed.

The building was considered a total loss.

All lanes of Bragg Boulevard were initially closed but some have since reopened

All northbound traffic was being detoured onto Skibo Road as crews looked for hot spots and conducted an investigation.