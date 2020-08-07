ABC11 Together: Back-to-School Brigade giving away school supplies to military families

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Children in military families around Fort Bragg are getting a jumpstart on the new school year with free backpacks full of school supplies.
It's part of Operation Homefront's two-day event called the Back-to-School Brigade.
Hundreds of children are receiving new school supplies at the VFW post on Chance St.
Operation Homefront says it is taking extra steps, including practicing social distancing, to ensure the safety of the families, volunteers and staff.
Eligible famlies include all ranks, Active Duty, Guard and Reserves, any duty status, and Post 9/11 wounded, ill, or injured service member of any rank, both currently serving and those no longer serving in the military.
Operation Homefront helps military families with financial struggles. The organization says it has fulfilled over 44,000 requests from military families, providing more than $28 million in relief.
Click here for registration for the Back-to-School Brigade.
