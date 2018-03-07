FAYETTEVILLE

Fayetteville gang leader deemed 'priority number one' sentenced to 35 years

Notorious gang leader sentenced to 35 years in prison.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
One of Fayetteville's most notorious gang members and drug traffickers is off the streets.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announced Wednesday that Genesis Lee Whitted Jr. was sentenced to 35 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

A joint investigation conducted by the Fayetteville Police Department and the FBI revealed that Whitted was the leader of a violent, Fayetteville-based Bloods gang called "Addicted to Money" or "A.T.M."

Authorities said Whitted and other members of the gang have been linked to serious crimes in the Fayetteville community, including home invasion robberies, carjackings, shootings, financial fraud, and drug trafficking.

Whitted and other members of A.T.M. regularly possessed firearms in furtherance of their crimes.

The Department of Justice said Whitted was responsible for manufacturing and distributing large amounts of narcotics, primarily cocaine and crack over almost 10 years.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Because he was so adept at manufacturing cocaine base, he even obtained tattoos on his chest of a Pyrex measuring cup and a box of baking soda - key implements in the cocaine base manufacturing process.

In late 2015, Whitted opened a purported car wash called LLB Auto Spa on Pamalee Drive in Fayetteville.

Using covert surveillance techniques, the FBI and FPD recorded Whitted and his accomplices' activities.

The recordings showed that over the course of several months, many cars pulled in and out of the car wash, but very few cars were actually washed.

It appeared that the "car wash" was primarily a place for drug transactions to occur.

In addition to drug dealing, Whitted and other A.T.M members were feared due to their propensity for violent home invasion robberies of other drug dealers.

Girlfriends of drug dealers were also frequently harmed during these invasions.

On two occasions, Whitted and his accomplices poured boiling water on the victims until they disclosed the locations of the drugs and/or currency.

During one of these invasions, a taser was deployed on a woman's genital area.

Because of the threat posed by Whitted, the Fayetteville Police Department deemed him "priority number one."

Six of his associates have also been charged, convicted, and sentenced in federal court
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gangcrimearrestFayettevillefayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFBIFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAYETTEVILLE
79-year-old man found dead in Fayetteville home
Firefighters rescue person from burning Fayetteville home
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to spend 2 years in prison
Fayetteville teen describes disturbing encounter with naked man
Pedestrian killed in crash involving Fayetteville police car ID'd
More Fayetteville
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News