Fayetteville hit-and-run crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hit-and-run crash left one pedestrian dead and one injured Thursday night in Fayetteville.

Police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Murchison Road near Country Club Drive.

Officers found two people who had been struck by a vehicle and took them to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where one died. The other pedestrian had what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.



All outbound lanes on Murchison Road were closed at Country Club Drive as police investigated. The lanes reopened about 10:20 p.m.



Police had little information about the suspect vehicle, saying only that they are looking for a burgundy passenger car.

The identities of those involved are being withheld until immediate family members can be notified.

It was the second deadly incident in Fayetteville involving a pedestrian Thursday. Earlier in the day, 24-year-old Phelan Osborn was struck and killed by a vehicle on Raeford Road.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
