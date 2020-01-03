Fayetteville hit-and-run crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured

Police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Murchison Road near Country Club Drive.
Officers found two people who had been struck by a vehicle and took them to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where one died. The other pedestrian had what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
FATAL HIT AND RUN: One person is dead and another in the hospital after they were hit walking near Murchison Rd and Country Club Rd. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a burgundy passenger car. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/BZ6bTypECI— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) January 3, 2020
All outbound lanes on Murchison Road were closed at Country Club Drive as police investigated. The lanes reopened about 10:20 p.m.
All lanes of Murchison road are back open after @FayettevillePD conducted its investigation. https://t.co/g1JWO7CBkP— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) January 3, 2020
Police had little information about the suspect vehicle, saying only that they are looking for a burgundy passenger car.
The identities of those involved are being withheld until immediate family members can be notified.
It was the second deadly incident in Fayetteville involving a pedestrian Thursday. Earlier in the day, 24-year-old Phelan Osborn was struck and killed by a vehicle on Raeford Road.
Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).