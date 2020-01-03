Fayetteville hit and run leaves 1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hit-and-run crash left one pedestrian dead and one injured Thursday night in Fayetteville.Police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Murchison Road near Country Club Drive.Officers found two people who had been struck by a vehicle and took them to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where one died. The other pedestrian had what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.All outbound lanes on Murchison Road are closed at Country Club Drive. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.Police had little information about the suspect vehicle, saying only that they are looking for a burgundy passenger car.The identities of those involved are being withheld until immediate family members can be notified.Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).