Personal Finance

Fayetteville man accidentally bought 2 identical lottery tickets -- and won 2 jackpots

EMBED <>More Videos

Improve your chances of winning scratch-off prizes

FAYETTEVILLE. N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man accidentally won the same lottery twice, doubling his jackpot and taking home more than half a million dollars.

Dump truck operator Scotty Thomas, 49, wasn't sure if he had bought a ticket for the upcoming Lucky for Life lottery drawing, so he went online, paid his $2 and picked his numbers.

"I was just laying in bed watching a basketball game on TV and I couldn't remember if I filled it out or not," said Thomas, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Turns out, Thomas had already bought the same $2 ticket for the same Lucky for Life drawing.

Fortunately for him, his flub was actually a blessing in disguise. That's because his numbers hit.

Thomas matched all 5 of the white balls, meaning he won the drawing's second highest prize: $25,000 each year for the rest of his life--or in this case, since he picked the same numbers on two different tickets, $50,000 a year.

"When I realized I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I really just couldn't believe it," Thomas said. "It's just a blessing."

Thomas opted for a lump sum of $780,000 for both tickets instead of annual payments, according to the lottery, saying he wanted to invest in his business, pay off bills, help his family and perhaps buy a house.

After taxes, he netted $551,851, the lottery said.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company contributed to this report. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefayettevillejackpotmoneylottery
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News