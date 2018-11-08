Fayetteville man in Waffle House arrest that went viral found guilty

Man at center of viral Waffle House arrest found guilty in case.

WARSAW, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man who was arrested outside a Waffle House in a case that gained national attention was found guilty of resisting arrest.

The case garnered notoriety after a video showing Warsaw police officer Frank Moss putting his hand on 22-year-old Anthony Wall's throat and putting him on the ground went viral.

Officer Moss responded to the restaurant in Duplin County on May 5 after receiving complaints that Wall had gotten into an argument with people inside.

Officer filmed putting man in chokehold outside of a Waffle House in Warsaw



Wall said he had just taken his 16-year-old sister to prom and went to grab a bite to eat when he said he got into an argument with several wait staff members.

Attorneys for Wall said the restaurant's staff had directed homophobic slurs at him.

The judge gave Wall a 20-month suspended sentence and put him probation for 18 months.
