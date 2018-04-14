Fayetteville man missing in Bladen County state park found dead

Crews recovered the body of Jesse Sgro, who had been missing for a week.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Jesse Sgro, 22, the man who vanished a week ago at Singletary Lake State Park in Bladen County was found dead Saturday.

He was found in the middle of the lake several hundred yards from both the pier and the far shoreline, Katie Hall, a state parks spokesperson said.

Sgro's body was found in about 12 to 14 feet of water.

Hall said Sgro had removed some articles of clothing, apparently in an effort to swim.

Sgro's family had come down to assist with the search.

Sgro was at the park for a church retreat and went missing last Saturday.

Family of missing Fayetteville man work with church in search efforts
The father of Jesse Sgro, the man who vanished nearly a week ago at Singletary Lake State Park in Bladen County is continuing the search efforts for his son.


Hall said a group of people went out on the lake in canoes around sunset April 6 when conditions were windy.

Sgro's canoe was found across the lake from his campsite the next morning with his life jacket and cell phone still in the boat.

Hall said the family has been notified.
