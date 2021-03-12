Fayetteville police seek suspects in Motel 6 shooting

On that day, officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 at 1922 Cedar Creek Road at 1:46 p.m. after a shots-fired call. reference shots fired. While officers were en route, they were told a gunshot victim was being taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in a private vehicle.
The victim, Kevin Brewington, 30, had been shot eight times. He is still recovering from his injuries, police said Thursday.
Police said their investigation has revealed that the suspects arrived in a silver or gray Nissan Altima. A woman got out and went into a nearby convenience store while two men got out of the car and walked to the motel.
One of the men, seen wearing a black hat, then shoots Brewington multiple times. The three people then fled in the Nissan.
Detectives have obtained still images of the suspects from surveillance systems and are requesting the public's assistance identifying them.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective H. Vernon at (910) 758-6700 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.