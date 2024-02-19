WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman charged with murder in Fayetteville homicide investigation

WTVD logo
Monday, February 19, 2024 9:00PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Monday that a woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a victim who died after more than a month in the hospital.

Heather Shontell Lindsay, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Andre Allen Lewis, 44, of Fayetteville.

The shooting happened Nov. 15 along the 1100 block of Center Street.

Officers found Allen with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and died on Dec. 18.

Lindsay is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to please contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009. If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW