Woman charged with murder in Fayetteville homicide investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Monday that a woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a victim who died after more than a month in the hospital.

Heather Shontell Lindsay, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Andre Allen Lewis, 44, of Fayetteville.

The shooting happened Nov. 15 along the 1100 block of Center Street.

Officers found Allen with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and died on Dec. 18.

Lindsay is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to please contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009. If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

