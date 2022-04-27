Fayetteville woman charged with murder in 'deliberate' hit and run

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a man struck by a vehicle died from his injuries in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police said Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, "deliberately" struck Jarod Perry, 20 on Sunday along the 3500 block of Boone Trail. Police did not immediately release a possible motive.

Perry was rushed to a hospital but later died.

Gethers, of the 3200 block of Sandhill Drive, had been arrested and previously charged with attempted first-degree murder but the charge was upgraded after Perry died.

She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillehit and runmurderpedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brian Sluss testifies in murder trial
Housing shortage, rising rents squeeze US college students
Several soldiers overcome by heat during training at Fort Bragg
CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections
Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state, honored at funeral
Newly released police tape shows Alec Baldwin after 'Rust' shooting
Harvard pledges $100M to research, atone for role in slavery
Show More
Texan Trevor Reed freed from Russia as part of prisoner exchange
Lottery to watch synchronous fireflies in person opens Friday
Hot housing market drives buyers, sellers to social media
New study sheds light on 2022 cost-of-living crisis
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
More TOP STORIES News