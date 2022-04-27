Fayetteville woman charged with murder in 'deliberate' hit and run

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a man struck by a vehicle died from his injuries in Fayetteville.Fayetteville Police said Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, "deliberately" struck Jarod Perry, 20 on Sunday along the 3500 block of Boone Trail. Police did not immediately release a possible motive.Perry was rushed to a hospital but later died.Gethers, of the 3200 block of Sandhill Drive, had been arrested and previously charged with attempted first-degree murder but the charge was upgraded after Perry died.She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).