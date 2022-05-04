Community & Events

Fayetteville voters get chance to meet candidates through 'Roll Out' event at local skating rink

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville voters got a chance to meet those working for their vote up close Tuesday night, and they had some fun at the same time.

They called it the "Roll Out" - and it was held at the Roundabout Skating Rink.

Community members got to skate while getting to know candidates on the ballot in this month's primary election.

The event also focused on raising awareness about gun violence in Fayetteville and encouraged voters to be a part of the change.

"We live in a community that has been affected by gun violence," said event organizer Christian Mosley. "People I know have been affected, so while this is a fun safe way to raise that awareness, it's also very important that the community gets a chance to meet those running for office up close and personal and so they know who they need to hold accountable when these things do happen."

Organizers said the event was not affiliated with any candidates or political agenda.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevillestate politicspolitics
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hundreds march on Raleigh to protest potential reversal of Roe v Wade
Police looking for suspect in string of Braggtown armed robberies
CDC pushes masks on public transportation, opinions mixed at RDU
Woman dies from injuries sustained in Selma workplace accident
Triangle abortion clinics 'preparing' for impact of court decisions
Dave Chappelle rushed by fan on stage at Los Angeles show
Will abortion rights in NC change if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Show More
Campbell Law initiative could help Raleigh renters facing eviction
New warning about rise in real estate money transfer scams
Durham scientists developing lab-grown human milk for babies
Heard's motion to dismiss Depp's defamation suit partially rejected
Organizations team up for playground upgrade at Durham's Burton Park
More TOP STORIES News