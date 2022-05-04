Fayetteville voters get chance to meet candidates through 'Roll Out' event at local skating rink

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville voters got a chance to meet those working for their vote up close Tuesday night, and they had some fun at the same time.They called it the "Roll Out" - and it was held at the Roundabout Skating Rink.Community members got to skate while getting to know candidates on the ballot in this month's primary election.The event also focused on raising awareness about gun violence in Fayetteville and encouraged voters to be a part of the change."We live in a community that has been affected by gun violence," said event organizer Christian Mosley. "People I know have been affected, so while this is a fun safe way to raise that awareness, it's also very important that the community gets a chance to meet those running for office up close and personal and so they know who they need to hold accountable when these things do happen."Organizers said the event was not affiliated with any candidates or political agenda.