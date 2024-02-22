Fayetteville nonprofits to unveil new HUD-funded community programs

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Fayetteville is asking for the public's input on how best to use federal dollars for community programs and services. This is the latest round of a community grant Fayetteville has been receiving from HAD annually for about 30 years.

The city said it has crafted a budget of an estimated $300,000 to give to 10 nonprofits for things such as housing assistance, neighborhood revitalization, and various community enrichment efforts.

"The money has been very instrumental in helping us to fulfill our mission," said Christiana Adeyemi, the executive director of Better Health.

Adeyemi said Better Health hopes to use $25,000 in the proposed budget to give uninsured people healthcare access and medical supplies. She said stabilizing their healthcare makes it easier to keep a roof over their heads.

"Those people can go back to work, they can go back to school and become productive citizens and help us save some medical costs," Adeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the heads of R.O.O.T.S Mentoring said they want to create an arts and culture program for the roughly 800 at-risk youth they work with.

"It allows us to reach youth within the organization and within the community that normally does not have the support from both parents or a regular role model in their life, that would go ahead and point them in the right direction," said Jesus Ramirez, vice president of the men's division for R.O.O.T.S.

LIAM Outreach and Community Support Center said it hopes to use its $10,000 to offer programs in areas such as financial literacy, meal giveaways, and youth education.

"We plan to use it to help students during their transition from fifth-to-sixth and eighth-to-ninth grade because we know that's a difficult time for students," said Ava Walker of LIAM Outreach.

Anyone who would like to learn more and offer feedback on how they would like to see the HUD grant used can go to the upcoming public meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Smith Rec Center.