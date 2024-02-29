Law enforcement leaders to address officer shortage in Sandhills

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A critical law enforcement staffing shortage in the Sandhills has area leaders joining forces to find help.

Attorney General Josh Stein, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright, Hope Mills Police Chief Stephen Dollinger and others will stand together Thursday afternoon to highlight what they're doing to get more officers on the force.

Law enforcement agencies like Fayetteville Police Department are dealing with increased job vacancies. Braden told Fayetteville City Council on Monday his department had 84 vacancies out of a total of 629 jobs.

At 3 p.m. the leaders are scheduled to hold a news conference. You can watch it live in the video player at the top of this article.

ABC11's Monique John will be at the event. She'll have a full report about the ongoing efforts to increase law enforcement staff this afternoon.