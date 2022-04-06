Montclair Neighborhood School Park opens in Fayetteville

EMBED <>More Videos

Montclair Neighborhood School Park opens in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A new park is now open in Fayetteville.

Montclair Neighborhood School Park had its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The new park can be used by students while school is in session or by anyone during after school hours.

The park covers 4.25 acres near Cross Creek Mall. It has a playground with several slides, a picnic shelter, a walking train and six basketball goals.

The park can also be accessed by FAST bus route 15.

Voters in 2016 approved the Parks and Recreation bond project. That project is responsible for the $300,000 it took to build the park.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
FDA panel to discuss what COVID boosters we'll need next
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after Louisburg triple shooting
Durham student to compete in national spelling bee
Raleigh police chief issues warning on Glenwood South crime
Fake pastor swindles $10,000 from older man in Knightdale
Killings of Ukrainian civilians could bring more sanctions
Johnston County School Board backs $250 million bond
Show More
42 previously unknown genes discovered for Alzheimer's disease
Bird flu cases rise across NC; experts say consumer prices may, too
Warmer Wednesday, Storm Threat Thursday
Why doctor says allergies may feel 'stronger' this spring
NASA astronaut reacts to Russian leaders threatening to abandon him
More TOP STORIES News