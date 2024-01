Pedestrian injured in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Southern Avenue. The person's condition is not known.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

No more information has been released.