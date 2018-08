Fayetteville police have arrested the man accused of shooting two people.Jhavez Gilliam, 26, was arrested in connection with the incident which happened Tuesday before 12:15 a.m. on Bighorn Drive.Officers said Gilliam shot two people who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Gilliam was charged with felony intent to kill and felony attempted first-degree murder and booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center.