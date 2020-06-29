Fayetteville resident shoots, kills man who ran off after trying to break into apartment

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department officers are investigating after a resident said they shot a man who tried to break into their apartment.In a news release, officers said a woman called 911 to report that a man was breaking her window and trying to get into her home around 6 a.m. Monday. Another person in the home grabbed a gun and shot at the burglar.As the man ran off, the resident followed them to the intersection of Cain Road and Rogers Drive where the two got into a fight.The resident then shot the man multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.Fayetteville Police Department is not identifying the burglary suspect at this time, nor are officers identifying the apartment residents.No charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Caldwell at (910) 273-8192 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.