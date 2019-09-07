Fayetteville Police investigate after man stabbed, robbed in home invasion

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an assault and robbery.

It happened Sunday shortly after midnight in the 1900 block of North Street.

Police said a woman knocked on the door of the home and asked to use a phone. When the resident let her in, she used the phone and then the man went to escort her back outside.

But as he opened the door, three men rushed the door and attacked him with a knife.

The four people then stole cash and various items from the home before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he remains Friday with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective J. Ballard with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-7571 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.
