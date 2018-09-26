Fayetteville police are seeking the public's help in finding a possible witness in a fatal hit-and-run.The crash happened along the 5000 block of Murchison Road on Sept. 4.The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Martha Hunt, of the 1500 block of Blan Street.Officers are trying to identify the man seen near an SUV parked at a gas pump at the Pure gas station.Authorities believe he has information about the ongoing investigation.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Officer W. McCauley with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-1119 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).