Fayetteville police looking for man they say is connected to fatal shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man on Thursday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are looking for a man they say is connected to a homicide from last week.

The shooting happened Jan. 10 around 7:28 p.m. in the 5600 block of Mesa Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Joseph Gore with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Antwon Carlisle, 30, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives are encouraging him to peacefully surrender to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chancellor Carol Folt to leave UNC earlier than expected
Warrant: Trooper was shot in the neck, face in Wilson County
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Spirit Airlines comes to RDU, announces non-stop flights to 7 cities
Girlfriend says 2 suspects in trooper shooting had 'nothing to do with it'
Cary-based U.S. Veterans Corps helps Coast Guard families affected by government shutdown
Fayetteville man charged with rape also linked to unsolved rape case in 1998
Watch: Silent Sam statue removed from UNC campus
Show More
Toddler found dead in freezing temperatures
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Raleigh man says he was shot after hearing knocks at front door
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota
3 young children die after getting trapped in chest freezer
More News