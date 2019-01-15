Fayetteville police looking for man they say is connected to fatal shooting

Fayetteville police are looking for a man they say is connected to a homicide from last week.The shooting happened Jan. 10 around 7:28 p.m. in the 5600 block of Mesa Drive.When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Joseph Gore with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.Antwon Carlisle, 30, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.Detectives are encouraging him to peacefully surrender to authorities.Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.