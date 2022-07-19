Fayetteville Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspects in road-rage shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are looking for two men in connection with a road-rage shooting that happened July 11 near Cliffdale Road and Pritchett Road.
Demetrius Tydre McNeill, 27, of the 3500 block of Town Street in Hope Mills, and Alphonza Demorris Teasley, 45 of the 2800 block of Baywood Road in Eastover have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied vehicle and felony conspiracy.
Both are considered armed and dangerous.
Police said that during the incident, a man was shot several times in his vehicle. The victim's wife and their 1-year-old child were in the car but were not harmed.
Witnesses told officers that the suspects drove off down Skibo Road in a gold-colored Jeep Cherokee. Police have since found the vehicle.
McNeill is described as 5-7, 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his face, neck and arms. Teasley is described as 5-10, 155 pounds, and bald with brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.
