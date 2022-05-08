Police searching for man charged with murder of Fayetteville woman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are searching for a man being charged in the murder of a woman Saturday in Fayetteville.Jaylin Sadiq McLaughlin, 22, was charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.Fayetteville Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:45 p.m. along the 2900 block of Gordon Way. Upon arrival, officers found Sierra Harper, 22, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McLaughlin or any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.