Fayetteville man charged in rape, physical assault case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection with a rape that allegedly took place Monday.

On Wednesday, Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit charged Dominic Antoine Blackmon, 32, of the 800 block of Seventy First School Road with second-degree rape, two counts forcible sex offense, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and breaking and entering.

Police said Blackmon and the victim knew each other and this was not a random incident.

Blackmon is accused of holding the victim against her will and taking her to a "secondary location" where she was physically and sexually assaulted, police said.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $47,500 secured bond.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.