Fayetteville man arrested, charged in connection with assault, serious of robberies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a series of robberies in November.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Diquarius Megale Roderick McKoy was arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies that happened on Nov. 14, Nov. 23, Nov. 28, and Nov. 29.

On Dec. 5, McKoy was arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, nine counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and several other charges.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $426,000 secured bond.