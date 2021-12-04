Fayetteville police seek suspect who sexually assaulted woman

The suspect vehicle the driver was in during the sexual assault on B Street, (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for the public's help and also warning residents about a recent sexual assault against a woman.

Police said that on Thursday that a woman was assaulted in the area of B Street. Police said the woman was walking down B Street around 1:20 a.m., when a man in a dark-colored car pulled up next to her and offered her a ride.

The woman accepted the ride and was later sexually assaulted by the suspect, police said.

The man is described as Black, light-skinned, being between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build and a faded box-style haircut. He was wearing a red, short-sleeved shirt.

Surveillance video captured an image of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a 4-door Chevrolet Cruz or Impala.

FPD asks that all residents, particularly women, remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking and/or traveling alone.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

