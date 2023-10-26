The suspect is accused of taking two victims on different occasions to the back of his workplace to look at tires and then sexually assaulted them.

Fayetteville tire shop worker charged in sexual assaults of 2 victims while on the job

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police arrested a tire shop worker accused of sexually assaulting two victims while on the job.

Walsi Amr Al was taken into custody Oct. 19 at his workplace, AA Auto, 8215 Cliffdale Road.

Fayetteville PD said Thursday that two people told authorities that Amr Al took them on separate occasions to the back area of his workplace to look at tires and then sexually assaulted them.

FPD said the first victim came forward Oct. 4 and the second spoke to police Oct. 18 and described a similar attack.

Walsi Amr Al Fayetteville Police Department

Amr Al was charged with two counts of sexual battery and has since been released from the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached by phone at (910)485-7273.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.