1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting

One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.

Police responded to calls about a person with gunshot wounds at around 6 p.m. According to police, a person with gun shot wounds drove to a gas station on Clinton Road looking for help. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley hospital for treatment.

Officers said the victim's vehicle had multiple gunshot holes in it.

According to officials, the initial shooting was less than a mile away on Railroad Street.

There are no more details at this time.