Fayetteville police identify man killed in Christmas morning homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed early Christmas morning outside a Fayetteville apartment complex.Fayetteville Police Department officers said 32-year-old Clarence Arthur Branch II was shot multiple times outside an apartment building on Beebe Estate Circle just after 6:30 a.m.He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).