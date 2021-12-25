Fayetteville police identify man killed in Christmas morning homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed early Christmas morning outside a Fayetteville apartment complex.

Fayetteville Police Department officers said 32-year-old Clarence Arthur Branch II was shot multiple times outside an apartment building on Beebe Estate Circle just after 6:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
