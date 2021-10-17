1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Fayetteville restaurant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another is hurt after an early morning shooting in Fayetteville.
Fayetteville Police Department said it happened around 3 a.m. at the Island Flava Restaurant and Lounge on Owen Drive.
Investigators said a person shot two people at the restaurant. One was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, the other in a personal vehicle.
The shooter ran off after opening fire. They have not been located.
Investigators have not released the identities of anyone involved.
