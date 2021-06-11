man killed

Fayetteville police make arrest in death of man shot 'numerous times'

Damon Henry (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man Thursday evening.

On Friday, police said Damon Devon Henry, 26, of the 13000 block of NC 210 in Spring Lake, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. He was arrested Friday and is in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

On Thursday, officers were called to a shooting along the 300 block of Vancouver Drive just before 6:30 p.m. They found a man that had been shot "numerous times."

The victim, identified as Quincy Devone Lewis, of the 6000 block of Hillco Drive in Fayetteville, later died at a hospital.



Henry is in jail on a $200,000 secured bond.

Anyone with further information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department (910) 483-8477.

